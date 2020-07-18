Warm welcome for president in Ampara (video)



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is due to take part in a series of public meetings in Kegalle today (17) organized by General Election candidates of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.



Yesterday, he was warmly welcomed at public meetings in Ampara.



He had conversed with the people at one event near the 69 Junction in Maha Oya.



Thereafter, he attended a meeting at the weekly fair in Maha Oya, where a group of Veddahs was also present.



The president received a warm reception at yet another meeting at Namal Oya.



At Hingurana, he was praised by the people for having reopened the sugar factory in the area.