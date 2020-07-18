General Election definitely on 05 August - PM (video)

Measures will be taken to ensure that the General Election will definitely take place on 05 August, says prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He was addressing a public meeting in Dehiwala.
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 14:59
Former MP & Provincial Councillor Nimal.R.Peris has been arrested by police for misusing state services and for defrauding the Postal Department. Read More
An archaeological committee appointed to probe the damage caused to the Royal Assembly Hall of the Kurunegala Kingdom dating back to the 13th Century visited... Read More
The public health inspectors union says that they will withdraw from activities related to eradicating all infectious diseases from tomorrow. At a media... Read More