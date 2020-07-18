Rs. 20,000 payment without fail – Sajith (video)

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says that he promises as the son of the late Ranasinghe Premadasa to grant a Rs. 20,000 payment to every family without fail.
He was speaking at a public meeting in Polonnaruwa.
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 15:04
Former MP & Provincial Councillor Nimal.R.Peris has been arrested by police for misusing state services and for defrauding the Postal Department. Read More
An archaeological committee appointed to probe the damage caused to the Royal Assembly Hall of the Kurunegala Kingdom dating back to the 13th Century visited... Read More
The public health inspectors union says that they will withdraw from activities related to eradicating all infectious diseases from tomorrow. At a media... Read More