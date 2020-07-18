UNP to field new faces who do not desert party (video)

The UNP will field new faces at the upcoming General Election, who will not desert the party, says its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.
He was addressing a Bala Mandala meeting of the UNP at Harispattuwa in Kandy.
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 15:08
