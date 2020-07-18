සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ex-IGP Illangakoon testifies before Easter Sunday commission (video)

Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 16:35

Former IGP N.K. Illangakoon alleges that the director of State Intelligence at the time he was the police chief failed to provide information properly about extremism and Zahran Hashim.

He testified today (18) before the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Illangakoon was a member of the Malalgoda committee appointed by former president Maithripala Sirisena to look into the same attacks.

He said the Police Department had been under the Defence Ministry when Mahinda Rajapaksa was the president, but that it was detached from the ministry by the good governance regime that took office in 2015.

The Department came to be under the Law and Order Ministry, whose ministers were John Amaratunga and Sagala Ratnayake.

He said this change breached the relations of the police with the armed forces.

When asked if the State Intelligence was under the IGP, Illangakoon said that was a complete misnomer.

He said the then director of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena referred to him until 2015 only three or four letters pertaining to extremism.

However, those letters did not mention an expansion of an extremist group, but merely mentioned a Zahran Hashim spreading hate speech through social media.

When shown the letter received by IGP Pujith Jayasundara warning about the attacks, Illangakoon said he should have understood the gravity of the content and gathered information about the persons mentioned.

Since the CID had already been investigating two incidents at Mawanella and Wanathawilluwa, the police chief should have summoned those investigators for a discussion, he said.

Thereafter, an operation should have taken place through the senior DIGs in charge of the provinces for Zahran’s s arrest.

Only then the protection of the places mentioned should have been considered and a regular monitoring taken place until the threat had evaporated, said the ex-police chief.

All intelligence review and Security Council meetings should have given priority consideration to the letter, he added.
