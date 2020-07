Eluwankulama is a village located on the border of the Wilpattu National Park with mainly farming families.



They face two main difficulties – the absence of a proper irrigation of their paddy land of around 700 acres and a badly-dilapidated suspension bridge across the Kala Oya that is their way out to the outside world.



Many farmers have been forced to abandon their cultivations as a result.



The neglected suspension bridge also gives access for tourists to the national park.