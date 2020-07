A pair of twins born normal, but began to lose their health when they were five years old due to a genetic disorder, needs the help of well-wishers.



Hirun Ruchiranga and Prashal Menuranga of Ratmale in Agalawatte are 13 years of age today.



Parents spent all what they had in order to find a cure for their two sons.



Now, the entire family is faced with severe economic hardships.



Their father is calling for whatever support they could be given.