US+passenger+flights+to+India+to+resume

The Indian government has agreed to allow US air carriers to resume passenger services in the US-India market starting 23 July, the US Transportation Department said.
India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter it was moving to “further expand our international civil aviation operations” and arrangements from some flights “with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries.”
