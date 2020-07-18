Schools closure extended by a further week (video)

The interim closure of schools has been extended by a further week, says the Education Ministry.
It says 27 July will be the most appropriate date for the reopening of schools.
However, schools in Rajanganaya and Welikanda education zones will not open until 10 August.
Also, the new dates for the GCE Advanced Level and Grade Five scholarship examinations are to be announced next Monday.
It says 27 July will be the most appropriate date for the reopening of schools.
However, schools in Rajanganaya and Welikanda education zones will not open until 10 August.
Also, the new dates for the GCE Advanced Level and Grade Five scholarship examinations are to be announced next Monday.