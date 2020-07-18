Australia’s PM delays Parliament

Australias’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison has delayed the opening of Parliament for several weeks as the Covid-19 continued spreading through the country’s two most populous states.



Mr Morrison asked the Speaker of the Parliament to cancel a two-week session due to start on 04 August, out of concern about the pandemic.



The request was seen as a formality, as the Speaker is a member of Mr Morrison’s Liberal Party and the opposition Labor Party accepted the call.



Lawmakers are to meet at the next planned session on Aug 24.