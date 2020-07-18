Grace+period+for+tourism+industrialists+to+pay+water+bills

The National Water Board is offering a grace period until the end of this year for tourism industrialists to pay their water bills in six instalments.



Its assistant general manager Piyal Padmanatha says the decision has been taken in view of the economic difficulties faced by the industry from the Covid-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, a nine-hour suspension in water supply will be in force from 8.00 am tomorrow (19) due to essential maintenance work at the purification plant at Malimbada.



The affected areas will be Diyagaha, Kekunadura, Veherahena, Kottegoda, Dickwella and Kudawella.