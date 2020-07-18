The Department of Meteorology today (18) issued a ‘red’ warning for severe lightning in some areas across the island.



Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely in the Eastern, North-central, Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kurunegala, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.



Fairly heavy falls of more than 50 mm are possible at some places in these areas.



There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.



The public has been asked to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.