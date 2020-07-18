Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,703

With the identification of 6 more coronavirus infected persons today, the number of corona infections reported in the country has increased to 2703.

The government information department said 4 of the new patients are residents of the Homagama area and are close contacts of patients who tested positive at the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre while the other is an arrival from the Philippines.

Accordingly 668 patients remain under medical treatment.

Furthermore eleven more recovered Covid-19 patients were discharged increasing the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,023.

Meanwhile, The Kataragama sacred area will be restricted to pilgrims during the the Perahera of the Ruhunu-Kataragama maha Devalaya which will be held from the 21st of July to 4th of August.

Additional secretary to the President Admiral Jayanath Kolombage said that they hope to recommence the repatriation flights which were temporarily halted, next week.

Meanwhile the confirmed Covid-19 death toll worldwide has risen to 601,820.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 139,176 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 77,851 deaths and India with 26,347 deaths.

The infected reached 14,221,399.