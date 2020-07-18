Accomplices+of+Kosgoda+Tharaka+and+Gagana+arrested+in+Maharagama

Police have arrested a suspect with links to large-scale heroin smuggling rackets of organized gang members ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’ and ‘Gagana’ who are remand custody.

The arrest was made in Arawalla (we/õj,),Maharagama yesterday by a group of officers from the Pehiliyagoda Police.

The Police Media Unit said 1.17 grams of heroin was found in his possession at the time of the arrest.

The 38 year old suspect is a resident of Pannipitiya.

He is also the main suspect of a shooting incident reported on the 22nd of February last year in Maharagama.

Additionally, the Nugegoda Magistrates Court today granted permission to detain and question the suspect until the 24th of July.

Meanwhile, Court also granted permission to detain and question Hokandara Rider and another suspect for a period of seven days.

The duo was arrested who were arrested in Arangala on tip-off received by the Athurugiriya Police Intelligence Unit.

The order was issued when the duo was produced before the Kaduwela Magistrates Court earlier today.

Police also seized 5.86 grams of heroin in his possession at the time of arrest.