PHIs who withdrew from coronavirus duty, pull back from infectious diseases from tomorrow

Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 19:58

The public health inspectors union says that they will withdraw from activities related to eradicating all infectious diseases from tomorrow.

At a media briefing held in in Kadawatha today they said that they should be vested with legal authority in order to carry out activities relating to eradicating infectious diseases.

This decision was made following discussions held with the representatives of the PHI’s union.

The PHI’s withdrew from their services following the statement of the Minister of Health, claiming that PHIs will not be vested with any powers when carrying out their duties to control the coronavirus.

Former MP & Provincial Councillor Nimal. R. Peris arrested
Former MP & Provincial Councillor Nimal. R. Peris arrested
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 20:53

Former MP & Provincial Councillor Nimal.R.Peris has been arrested by police for misusing state services and for defrauding the Postal Department. Read More

Committee report on the Kurunegala Royal Assembly Hall to be handed over in two days
Committee report on the Kurunegala Royal Assembly Hall to be handed over in two days
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 19:57

An archaeological committee appointed to probe the damage caused to the Royal Assembly Hall of the Kurunegala Kingdom dating back to the 13th Century visited... Read More

Accomplices of Kosgoda Tharaka and Gagana arrested in Maharagama
Accomplices of Kosgoda Tharaka and Gagana arrested in Maharagama
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 19:58

Police have arrested a suspect with links to large-scale heroin smuggling rackets of organized gang members ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’ and ‘Gagana’... Read More


