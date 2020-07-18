PHIs who withdrew from coronavirus duty, pull back from infectious diseases from tomorrow

The public health inspectors union says that they will withdraw from activities related to eradicating all infectious diseases from tomorrow.

At a media briefing held in in Kadawatha today they said that they should be vested with legal authority in order to carry out activities relating to eradicating infectious diseases.

This decision was made following discussions held with the representatives of the PHI’s union.

The PHI’s withdrew from their services following the statement of the Minister of Health, claiming that PHIs will not be vested with any powers when carrying out their duties to control the coronavirus.