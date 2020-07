An archaeological committee appointed to probe the damage caused to the Royal Assembly Hall of the Kurunegala Kingdom dating back to the 13th Century visited the site today.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed a special 5-member committee to probe the damages to the building.

Chairman of the committee, Director General of Archaeology, Professor Senarath Dissanayake said a report on the matter will be handed over on Monday.