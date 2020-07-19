Ranil talks about the competition (video)

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that his party has a competition only with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna for power.
He made this statement while participating in a public meeting held in Eppawala today.
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 3:34
