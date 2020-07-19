Easter attack update - eight operations conducted according to a warrant obtained in 2018 to arrest Saharan Hashim

DIG Waruna Jayasundara, the current Commanding Officer of the Police Special Task Force said that two days before the Easter attack, a request was made to the Director of the State Intelligence Service to seek special approval from the President to restrict Saharan Hashim.

Giving evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the attack, he said the request had not been granted.

The current Commanding Officer of the Police Special Task Force, DIG Waruna Jayasundara, who was the Director of the Terrorist Investigation Division at the time of the Easter Sunday terrorist attack, testified before the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter attack for the second day yesterday.

He told the commission that his counter-terrorism and investigation division had carried out about eight operations according to a warrant obtained in 2018 to arrest Saharan Hashim.

However, when they visited Saharan Hashim's wife's house in 2019, the CID instructed him to withdraw from the investigation.

He said that the it was stating that the relevant investigations were being conducted by the CID.

The commission questioned whether he attended the intelligence review meeting on April 9, 2019, prior to the Easter attacks.

Waruna Jayasundara stated that the then IGP Pujith Jayasundara had taken him to the meeting when he was at the Ministry of Defense for another duty that day.

He added that he had never attended the meeting before, adding that Director of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena had tried hard to draw the attention of others to Saharan Hashim.

However, Waruna Jayasundera further revealed that not a single word was spoken about the early warning letter about the attack that was received from a foreign country.

He said that two days before the attack, on April 19, Director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena had given him a phone call.

He had said “Do you know what happened in Kathankudi? Police say it was lightning. But it can't be lightning. It is an explosion”.

Realizing the complexity of the information, the witness has said, “Sir, get me permission from the President. And If you can, get me an STF team, I will restrict Saharan." However, he said that he did not get any reply to his request.