Election in 18 days - various views expressed today (Video)



Politicians expressed various views regarding the 2020 general election which will be held in 18 days.

Addressing the media Prasanna Ranatunga requested to support of the People to obtain a two thirds majority in the forthcoming general election.

He pointed out that with that with such power, the President's program could be successfully implemented.

Meanwhile, UNP candidate Vajira Abeywardena addressing a public meeting stated that if he was asked, he would state how to get a two thirds majority.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a candidate of the Jathika Jana Balavegaya, addressing a public meeting pointed out that the known fact is that too much power causes large destruction.

UNP candidate Ravi Karunanayake also participated in an election rally and expressed his views.

He said that although some ministers had brought young people from Hambantota to work, they had not been paid their salaries.

Ravi Karunanayake said that such people are now preparing to give Rs. 20,000 to every family.