Covid-19 patients increase to 2,704

Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 7:54

With the finding of seven more Covid-19 patients yesterday (18), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka has increased to 2,704, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.

Of the latest cases are four contacts from Homagama of the infected persons at the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu, an inmate of the drug rehabilitation centre at Senapura and an arrival from the Philippines.

Meanwhile, public health inspectors are staying away from Covid-19 and other infectious diseases prevention duties from today.

President of their association Upul Rohana told the media that they should be empowered legally to perform those duties.

The PHIs are protesting against a remark by the Health Minister that they will not be given powers in order to prevent harassment of the public.

However, government doctors yesterday wrote to the Health Minister making three proposals to prevent any disruptions to the health services from the union action by the PHI demanding unacceptable powers.

They are the granting of all facilities to medical officers of health to perform their duties more efficiently, deployment of more doctors to identified MoH divisions and employing human resources under the direct supervision of the MOHs to control the Covid-19.
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 13:14

Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 13:00

Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 12:34

