The Department of Meteorology says there is a high possibility of afternoon thundershowers today.



A few showers will occur in the coastal areas of the Western and Southern provinces in the morning.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.



Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.