Special police unit to probe illegal assets, properties

A special investigation unit will be set up to inquire into offences relating to illegal assets and properties in a more organized manner, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.
The gazette notification for its establishment will be issued today (19).
This unit will investigate illegal assets and properties of arrested drug racketeers and provide technical assistance for the forfeiture of the same.
Until now, the respective police station carried out such investigations.
