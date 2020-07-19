1,563 arrested in Western Province special operation

Police say 1,563 persons have been arrested for various offences during a 12-hour special operation conducted in the Western Province yesterday (18).



Among them are 771 persons with outstanding warrants and 792 for the possession of heroin, Ice and other narcotic drugs.



Also, 3,061 persons have been warned for not maintaining social distancing and for not wearing face masks.



The operation was carried out on the instructions of the province’s senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon.