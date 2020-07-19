Solutions+for+public+issues+due+to+Kegalle+earthslips

Public issues emanating from regular earthslips that occur in the Kegalle district will be resolved, says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



He addressed public meetings yesterday (18) in the district despite heavy rain at Bulathkohupitiya, Mawanella, Rambukkana, Kegalle, Galigamuwa and Warakapola.



The president instructed officials to carpet the road between Bulathkohupitiya and Yatiyantota following a request.



People also brought his attention to issues of health workers, the need to amend outdated regulations in the cooperatives movement, a new bus stand for Mawanella town and shortcomings at Mayurapada Vidyalaya in Mawanella.



They expressed their commitment to grant a two-thirds majority to the government at the upcoming general election, says the President’s Media Division.