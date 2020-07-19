Police inform court about damage to king’s assembly hall

Police say that submissions have been made to the Kurunegala magistrate’s court in connection with the damage caused to a 13th century building in the heart of Kurunegala town.



The respondents cited are the Urban Development Authority and the Road Development Authority.



Police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne says the allegation that the Kurunegala Police had failed to investigate despite complaints will be looked into.



He told Hiru News that a detailed report would be called on the police action from the date of the first complaint to the date of the bulldozing of the assembly hall of King Buwanekabahu the Second on 15 July.



A committee of inquiry appointed by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday made an on-site inspection and will submit a report tomorrow.