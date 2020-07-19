Global+Covid-19+count+exceeds+14+million

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says that lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the Covid-19 “kill” and have “suffocated” the country’s economy.



“Without salaries and jobs, people die,” he said referring to restrictions imposed by some states and municipalities.



“Lockdown kills,” he added, saying that some politicians have suffocated the economy with forced curfews.



Brazil has the world’s second highest infections of 2,075,246 as well as 78,817 deaths.



The global count is 14,414,451 cases and 604,240 fatalities.