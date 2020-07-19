Seven+Panama+youths+killed+in+attack+near+lake

Panama’s authorities are investigating the murder of seven young people near a lake about 80 km north of the capital.



The bodies of the victims, four women and three men ranging in age from 17 to 22 years old, were found yesterday.



Some people in the group managed to escape the attack and are assisting authorities with the investigation.



Some of the dead had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.



The motive for the attack is also under investigation.