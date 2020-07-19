The main suspect and two others were arrested yesterday (18) in connection with the hacking of a man to death at Nahena in Kiribathgoda.



Officials of the Kelaniya police crime prevention unit made the arrests.



The two other suspects were arrested in Kelaniya and based on information given by them, the main suspect was taken into custody in Pannipitiya.



Three knives and a three-wheeler used in the murder have also been seized.Three arrested over Kiribathgoda murder

