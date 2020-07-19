Record+single-day+global+increase+in+Covid-19+cases

The number of new cases of Covid-19 rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours - the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, the World Health Organization said yesterday (18).



According to the WHO, this is the first time the number of new daily infections has surpassed a quarter of a million.



The biggest increases were in the US, Brazil, India and South Africa.



The global death toll also rose by 7,360 - the largest daily increase since 10 May.