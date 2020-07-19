Missing jumbo injured in collision with train located (video)





Wildlife officials have finally located one of a herd of three wild elephants injured in a collision with a train at Vijithapura in Kalawewa on 09 July.



It was found submerged at Kala Wewa at Nikiniyawa in the Kalawewa national park yesterday afternoon (18) and is being treated for injuries on its back and trunk.



Officials of the Vijithapura and Kalkiriyagama wildlife offices are keeping a close watch on him.



The two other elephants came to the park after the incident and were treated on several occasions.