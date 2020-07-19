Mother cobra with 19 babies found from home (video)

A mother cobra with 19 babies have been found from a house at Uduwawa in Katugastota.
Owner of the house says they were located during a construction work.
They were subsequently caught and handed over to wildlife officials.
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 12:34
