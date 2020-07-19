Private+bus+owners+warn+of+halving+their+operations





The Lanka Private Bus Owners Association is warning of halving their operations after failing to win their demands.



President of their association Gemunu Wijeratne reiterates that they need either a fuel subsidy or a fare increase to continue bus services in the face of setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



However, convener of the All Island Private Bus Union Federation Anjana Priyanjith says a fare hike is uncalled for in the present context to inconvenience the commuters.



When contacted, subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera told Hiru News that solutions would be given to problems faced by the private bus industry.



However, no fare increase will be allowed, he said.



Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board is losing around Rs. one million in daily income as a lesser number of passengers are using public transportation due to the Covid-19 threat.