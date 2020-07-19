සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Private bus owners warn of halving their operations (video)

Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 13:00

Private+bus+owners+warn+of+halving+their+operations+%28video%29


The Lanka Private Bus Owners Association is warning of halving their operations after failing to win their demands.

President of their association Gemunu Wijeratne reiterates that they need either a fuel subsidy or a fare increase to continue bus services in the face of setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, convener of the All Island Private Bus Union Federation Anjana Priyanjith says a fare hike is uncalled for in the present context to inconvenience the commuters.

When contacted, subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera told Hiru News that solutions would be given to problems faced by the private bus industry.

However, no fare increase will be allowed, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Transport Board is losing around Rs. one million in daily income as a lesser number of passengers are using public transportation due to the Covid-19 threat.
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 22:44

Nine (09) more persons who arrived from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore, has increased... Read More

Will Dayasiri crossover again? - Video
Will Dayasiri crossover again? - Video
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 22:57

Today's 'Hard Talk' feature directly questions the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, former Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara.\ Read More

Muslim Congress candidate's party office attacked (Video)
Muslim Congress candidate's party office attacked (Video)
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 21:39

A security camera had recorded a group attacking the party office of a candidate of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress in Valachchenai. Read More


logo

Trending News

Record single-day global increase in Covid-19 cases
19 July 2020
Record single-day global increase in Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 patients increase to 2,704
19 July 2020
Covid-19 patients increase to 2,704
Mother cobra with 19 babies found from home (video)
19 July 2020
Mother cobra with 19 babies found from home (video)
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715
19 July 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715
Covid-19 infections in Sri Lanka rise to 2,708
19 July 2020
Covid-19 infections in Sri Lanka rise to 2,708

International News

France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
19 July 2020
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
19 July 2020
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
18 July 2020
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
US passenger flights to India to resume
18 July 2020
US passenger flights to India to resume
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.