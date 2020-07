Two years of excavations at the historic Vilgam Vehera Rajamaha Vihara in Seruwila have unearthed vital evidence on Sri Lanka’s history.



Archaeological officials believe its Stupa is enshrined with a tooth relic of Lord Buddha.



Named Somanuwara, this Stupa dates back to the second century BC, when it was built by Queen Soma and King Giriaba.



Excavations and research continue to determine if it is enshrined with a tooth relic of Lord Buddha.