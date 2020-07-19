Nearly 24,000 quarantined so far (video)





A total of 23,951 persons have been quarantined so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic, says military spokesman Brig. Chandana Wickremasinghe.



Another 6,257 still undergo their quarantine period at 53 centres.



Meanwhile, two more Navy personnel have completely recovered and discharged from hospital.



Accordingly, the total recoveries in the Navy have risen to 903.



Presently, only three Navy personnel are under treatment.



With the finding of seven more Covid-19 patients yesterday (18), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka have increased to 2,704, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.



Of the latest cases are four contacts from Homagama of the infected persons at the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu, an inmate of the drug rehabilitation centre at Senapura and an arrival from the Philippines.



The Kandakadu centre is treating 556 infected persons at present, says Brig. Wickremasinghe.



Of them, 451 are inmates, 63 staff members and five external counselors.



With 1,570 PCR tests conducted yesterday, the total tests carried out so far stand at 135,519.



Of the 2,704 infected persons, 2,023 have recovered and discharged from hospital.



Government doctors yesterday wrote to the Health Minister making three proposals to prevent any disruptions to the health services from the union action by public health inspectors.



They are the granting of all facilities to medical officers of health to perform their duties more efficiently, deployment of more doctors to identified MoH divisions and employing human resources under the direct supervision of the MOHs to control the Covid-19.