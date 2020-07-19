Two+thieves+captured+with+stolen+car

Two vehicle thieves have been taken into custody at Giriulla as they were getting away with a stolen car, police say.



They had hired the car with a driver in Colombo, but later bound and dumped the driver at Kohilawatte in Giriulla.



After being informed, police were on the lookout and the duo was detected in the early hours of this morning while on their way from Pannala to Giriulla.



They had disregarded an order at a roadblock to stop and the police fired at the vehicle’s tyres and overpowered the suspects.