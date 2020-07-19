France+opens+arson+probe+after+fire+at+cathedral+in+Nantes

French investigators opened a probe into possible arson yesterday (18) after a fire tore through parts of Nantes Cathedral in northwestern France.



The blaze was brought under control and the damage at the cathedral in Nantes was mostly concentrated around the church's organ.



A criminal motive was suspected, said Pierre Sennes, the Nantes public prosecutor, because the fire had three different starting points throughout the large cathedral.



“The investigation is opened on the basis of the findings, after the discovery of three outbreaks of fire spaced apart from each other,” Sennes said.