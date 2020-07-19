Ailing hospital at Mahakumbukkadawala (video)





A fully-equipped rural hospital was opened at the Mahakumbukkadawala farmers’ colony that was established in 1948 by the late prime minister D.S. Senanayake.



Sixty three years later, its modernization in 2011 saw the allocation of funds for a new hospital complex.



Villagers allege the complex was built elsewhere for political reasons while the original foundation stone remained.



The new complex is without facilities and during rains, its waste flows directly into a reservoir, on whose reserve the building has come up.



In 2014, another building was constructed next to the old hospital.



But, that building has now been infested with jungle.



This hospital which could have served nearly 3,000 families has become a haven for drug users today.



Rathu Miniththuwa will keep a close tab until this matter is resolved.