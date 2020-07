Speaking at a public meeting, candidate of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya Vijitha Herath has referred to the damage caused to a place of archaeological importance.



People’s Alliance candidate Shan Wijayalal de Silva notes the prime minister has appointed a committee to inquire into the incident.



A majority in the 6.9 million are now left disillusioned, says Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Chandrani Bandara.