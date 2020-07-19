Election+Commission+receives+187+more+complaints

The Election Commission says it received 187 complaints relating to the upcoming General Election in the 24 hours ended at 4.00 pm yesterday (18).
It has so far received a total of 3,871 complaints.
Of them, 832 were received by the Election Complaints Management Centre, while the district centres received 3,039 complaints.
