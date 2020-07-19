Thirteen+police+officers+under+self-quarantine

Thirteen officers attached to the Hingurakgoda Police are under self-quarantine.
They have been in isolation for several days now in a house near the police station.
The 10 male and three female police officers are under quarantine after a councilor at the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu
visited the police station and lodged a complaint some days ago.
