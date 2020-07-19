Two drug addicts caught with heroin, stolen vehicle batteries

Two drug addicts who found money to buy drugs by stealing vehicle batteries have been arrested in Pelmadulla, Ratnapura.
Fourteen vehicle batteries and 520 mg of heroin were seized from their possession.
The duo had been in the habit of stealing batteries of vehicles parked at homes and near main roads.
They are due to be produced before the Pelmadulla courts.
Fourteen vehicle batteries and 520 mg of heroin were seized from their possession.
The duo had been in the habit of stealing batteries of vehicles parked at homes and near main roads.
They are due to be produced before the Pelmadulla courts.