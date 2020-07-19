සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

11 covid-19 patients reported today - 13 from the Hingurakkgoda police in self-quarantine

Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 19:47

Sri Lanka has reported 11 covid-19 cases so far today increasing the total number of cases in the island to 2715.

According to the government information department two of them have arrived from the UAE, another two have been in quarantine after arriving from India while the other three have been in quarantine after arriving from Qatar.

Meanwhile 12 more recovered individuals were discharged today totaling the number of recoveries to 2035.

Accordingly 669 remain under medical treatment.

Meanwhile 13 officers attached to the Hingurakkgoda police station have been asked to self-quarantine for few days in police barracks located in close proximity to the police station.

 This measure has been taken as a counselor from the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre has arrived at the Hingurakkgoda police to lodge a complaint.

 Meanwhile covid-19 deaths around the world have increased to 605,614.

The World Health Organization said yesterday that the number of new cases of coronavirus rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours - the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

According to the WHO, this is the first time the number of new daily infections has surpassed a quarter of a million.

The biggest increases were in the US, Brazil, India and South Africa.

