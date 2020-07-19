සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two arrested for hijacking a car - Police shoot to at the vehicle tires

Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 19:55

Two suspects who were hijacking a car were arrested in the Giriulla area this morning.

It is said that the two suspects who had rented a car with the driver from Colombo had tied up the driver and hijacked the car in the Giriulla - Kohilawatta area.

The abducted car and the suspects were apprehended on their way to Giriulla from Pannala.

The police media unit stated that the police had signaled to stop the car at the roadblock but they drove ahead defying police orders.

Police later shot at the car and the suspects were arrested when the car was stopped due to the damages to the tires.
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 22:44

Nine (09) more persons who arrived from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore, has increased... Read More

Will Dayasiri crossover again? - Video
Will Dayasiri crossover again? - Video
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 22:57

Today's 'Hard Talk' feature directly questions the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, former Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara.\ Read More

Muslim Congress candidate's party office attacked (Video)
Muslim Congress candidate's party office attacked (Video)
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 21:39

A security camera had recorded a group attacking the party office of a candidate of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress in Valachchenai. Read More


