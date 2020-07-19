Two arrested for hijacking a car - Police shoot to at the vehicle tires

Two suspects who were hijacking a car were arrested in the Giriulla area this morning.



It is said that the two suspects who had rented a car with the driver from Colombo had tied up the driver and hijacked the car in the Giriulla - Kohilawatta area.



The abducted car and the suspects were apprehended on their way to Giriulla from Pannala.



The police media unit stated that the police had signaled to stop the car at the roadblock but they drove ahead defying police orders.



Police later shot at the car and the suspects were arrested when the car was stopped due to the damages to the tires.