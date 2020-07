UNP National organizer and former parliamentarian Naveen Dissanayake says that there should be a change in the party leadership and that he is suitable for the leadership.

He expressed this view at a public meeting held in the Dimbula-pathana area in Hatoon today.

Naveen Dissanayake said that he is at the top of the hierarchy in the UNP and that he believes he can become the party leader and thereafter the president or the prime minister of the country.