Will Dayasiri crossover again? - Video

Today's 'Hard Talk' feature directly questions the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, former Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara.
\
\
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 22:57
Nine (09) more persons who arrived from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total therefore, has increased... Read More
A security camera had recorded a group attacking the party office of a candidate of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress in Valachchenai. Read More
A heated situation arose during an election campaign rally in the Sevanagala area in Moneragala.This happened when the former Member of Parliament Jagath... Read More