Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724

Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 22:44

Nine (09) more persons who arrived from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore, has increased to 2,724 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,724

Recovered and discharged – 2,035

Active cases – 687

New Cases for the day – 20* 

Total Deaths – 11

Date

New patients in July

19 -July

20*

18 -July

07*

17 -July

10

16 -July

13

15 -July

09

14 -July

19

13 -July

29

12 -July

106

11 -July

57

10 -July

300

09 -July

60

08 -July

13

07 -July

04

06 -July

01

05 -July

02

04 -July

05

03 -July

03

02 -July

12

01 -July

07

 

