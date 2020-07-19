Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724

Nine (09) more persons who arrived from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore, has increased to 2,724 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-19| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,724



Recovered and discharged – 2,035

Active cases – 687

New Cases for the day – 20*

Total Deaths – 11



