සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Circular issued to establish the "Illegal Assets & intellectual property Investigations Division" from today

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 7:05

Circular+issued+to+establish+the+%22Illegal+Assets+%26+intellectual+property+Investigations+Division%22+from+today
The Police Media Spokesman states that the acting IGP C.D Wickramaratne has issued the circular on establishing the Special Investigation Division for Illegal Assets and Intellectual Property.

This special investigation unit is to be set up under the CID and will commence operations from today.

The unit will be established as the "Illegal Assets and Intellectual Property Investigations Division".

The unit is to investigate into the bank accounts of individuals who are named as suspects in investigations conducted by police, and also investigate into illegal assets accumulated by those engaging in drug trafficking and are members of criminal gangs.

The new division is to be established today under the purview of a senior police officer or the DIG of the CID at number 54, chatham street Colombo.

GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 11:47

The new dates for GCE A/L & Grade 5 Scholarship Exam have been announced by the Secretary of the Ministry of Education today (20 July);  GCE... Read More

Chinese Cinemas open after six months - last years box office revenue at US $ 9.2 billion
Chinese Cinemas open after six months - last years box office revenue at US $ 9.2 billion
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 12:40

Chinese cinemas that were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus have reopened today after six months. According to foreign reports, the numbers... Read More

Many roads in the Galle District are inundated with the heavy rains
Many roads in the Galle District are inundated with the heavy rains
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 11:01

Many roads in the Galle District including the Galle city have been inundated due to the heavy rains that have been prevailing since this morning (20).Our... Read More


logo

Trending News

GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
20 July 2020
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
19 July 2020
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
20 July 2020
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
20 July 2020
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715
19 July 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715

International News

France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
19 July 2020
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
19 July 2020
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
18 July 2020
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
US passenger flights to India to resume
18 July 2020
US passenger flights to India to resume
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.