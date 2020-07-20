.

The Police Media Spokesman states that the acting IGP C.D Wickramaratne has issued the circular on establishing the Special Investigation Division for Illegal Assets and Intellectual PropertyThis special investigation unit is to be set up under the CID and will commence operations from today.The unit will be established as the "Illegal Assets and Intellectual Property Investigations Division".

The unit is to investigate into the bank accounts of individuals who are named as suspects in investigations conducted by police, and also investigate into illegal assets accumulated by those engaging in drug trafficking and are members of criminal gangs.

The new division is to be established today under the purview of a senior police officer or the DIG of the CID at number 54, chatham street Colombo.