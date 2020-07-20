Weather Update - 20 July : Rains expected in several areas

WEATHER FORECAST FOR 20 JULY 2020 Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 20 July 2020The Meteorological Department warns that showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly in Northern,Eastern, North-central and Central provinces in the evening or night.Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places. General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.