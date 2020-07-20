32+year+old+female+lecturer+attacked+by+a+wild+elephant+at+the+University+premises

A lecturer of the Kilinochchi Faculty of Technology affiliated to the Jaffna University has been hospitalized after being attacked by a wild elephant last night (19), the Kilinochchi Police stated.



Police said that the wild elephant had attacked a lecturer who was residing at the Kilinochchi Faculty of Technology at the Jaffna University in the Aravialnagar area in Kilinochchi.



The lecturer was admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital and later transferred to the Jaffna Hospital for further treatment, police said.



It is said that the Kilinochchi Wildlife Office has been informed about the incident.